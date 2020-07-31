Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) to Sector Perform

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) was downgraded by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

LUNMF has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 target price on shares of Lundin Mining in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from $9.50 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine cut shares of Lundin Mining from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, DNB Markets raised shares of Lundin Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.02 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lundin Mining presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.29.

LUNMF opened at $5.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 569.47 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.98. Lundin Mining has a 1 year low of $2.82 and a 1 year high of $6.36.

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $378.00 million during the quarter. Lundin Mining had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 1.68%.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, and nickel, as well as gold, lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden, as well as 80% interest in the Candelaria and Ojos del Salado mining complex located in Chile; 24% interest in the Freeport Cobalt Oy business, which includes a cobalt refinery located in Kokkola, Finland; and the Chapada copper-gold mine located in Brazil.

