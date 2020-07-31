Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Sets New 52-Week High on Strong Earnings

Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $441.03 and last traded at $423.09, with a volume of 697558 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $420.70.

The industrial products company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 29.75% and a return on equity of 14.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.07 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.5125 per share. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 7th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 15.71%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ROP. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $412.80.

In other news, Director Wilbur J. Prezzano sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.65, for a total value of $1,244,775.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,003,372. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John F. Fort III sold 4,540 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.43, for a total transaction of $1,690,832.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,340,646.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,040 shares of company stock worth $4,415,607. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 221,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,088,000 after acquiring an additional 3,401 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,987,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 5,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 71.6% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $399.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $363.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $44.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.06.

Roper Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:ROP)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

