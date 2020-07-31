Rollins (NYSE:ROL) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Strong Earnings

Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $51.20 and last traded at $50.98, with a volume of 6048 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.85.

The business services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $553.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.03 million. Rollins had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 29.44%. Rollins’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 7th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.84%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Rollins from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.20.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Twin Tree Management LP lifted its holdings in Rollins by 103.7% in the first quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 925 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Rollins in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Rollins in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in Rollins by 43.8% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,806 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Rollins by 70.9% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.77% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $16.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.27 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.46 and its 200-day moving average is $39.89.

About Rollins (NYSE:ROL)

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

