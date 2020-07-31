Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine (VTX:ROG) Given a CHF 375 Price Target by Morgan Stanley Analysts

Morgan Stanley set a CHF 375 target price on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine (VTX:ROG) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 360 price target on shares of Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 350 price objective on shares of Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank set a CHF 350 price objective on shares of Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Barclays set a CHF 395 price objective on shares of Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group set a CHF 380 price objective on shares of Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of CHF 371.50.

Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine has a one year low of CHF 214.30 and a one year high of CHF 273.

