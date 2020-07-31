RLI Corp to Post FY2020 Earnings of $2.50 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NYSE:RLI)

RLI Corp (NYSE:RLI) – Research analysts at B. Riley boosted their FY2020 EPS estimates for RLI in a research report issued on Monday, July 27th. B. Riley analyst R. Binner now expects that the insurance provider will earn $2.50 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.20.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $225.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.31 million. RLI had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 12.03%.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded RLI from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on RLI from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RLI from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. RLI currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.33.

Shares of RLI stock opened at $89.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $82.38 and a 200-day moving average of $83.30. RLI has a 52-week low of $66.02 and a 52-week high of $99.93. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.86 and a beta of 0.31.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in RLI by 867.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of RLI by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,440 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of RLI by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,953 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of RLI by 6.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in RLI during the first quarter worth approximately $272,000. Institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

In other RLI news, Director Michael J. Stone sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.43, for a total value of $685,725.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael J. Stone sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $91,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,860 shares of company stock valued at $886,055. Corporate insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

