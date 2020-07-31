Reviewing University Bancorp (OTCMKTS:UNIB) and Independent Bank Group (OTCMKTS:IBTX)

University Bancorp (OTCMKTS:UNIB) and Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, valuation, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Get University Bancorp alerts:

University Bancorp has a beta of 0.6, meaning that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Independent Bank Group has a beta of 1.97, meaning that its share price is 97% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares University Bancorp and Independent Bank Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio University Bancorp N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Independent Bank Group $731.11 million 2.65 $192.74 million $5.08 8.88

Independent Bank Group has higher revenue and earnings than University Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares University Bancorp and Independent Bank Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets University Bancorp N/A N/A N/A Independent Bank Group 26.11% 8.84% 1.37%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

4.8% of University Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.8% of Independent Bank Group shares are held by institutional investors. 63.7% of University Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.9% of Independent Bank Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for University Bancorp and Independent Bank Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score University Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Independent Bank Group 0 1 4 0 2.80

Independent Bank Group has a consensus target price of $43.80, suggesting a potential downside of 2.86%. Given Independent Bank Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Independent Bank Group is more favorable than University Bancorp.

Summary

Independent Bank Group beats University Bancorp on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

University Bancorp Company Profile

University Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for University Bank that provides various personal, business, and community banking services in the United States. It accepts various checking, savings, and deposit accounts. The company's consumer loans include home equity installment, auto, personal, and recreational vehicle loans, as well as home equity lines of credits; and commercial and small business loans comprise commercial real estate, equipment, small business, and non-profit loans, as well as working capital lines of credit. In addition, the company offers online cash management, and online banking and bill pay services; online reorder checks; wire transfer; courier; and insurance products, as well as ATM services. University Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1890 and is based in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

Independent Bank Group Company Profile

Independent Bank Group, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial real estate loans; commercial construction, land, and land development loans; residential real estate loans; single-family interim construction loans; commercial loans comprising SBA guaranteed loans, business term loans, equipment financing, and lines of credit and energy related loans; agricultural loans for farmers and ranchers; consumer installment loans comprising loans to purchase cars, boats, and other recreational vehicles; and residential mortgages. In addition, it offers debit cards, online and mobile banking, eStatement, bank-by-mail, and direct deposit services; and business accounts and management services, including analyzed business checking, business savings, and treasury management services. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 73 branches. Independent Bank Group, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in McKinney, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for University Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for University Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.