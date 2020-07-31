Reviewing Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) and EHang (NASDAQ:OTRK)

Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) and EHang (NASDAQ:OTRK) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Baudax Bio alerts:

This table compares Baudax Bio and EHang’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Baudax Bio N/A N/A N/A ($3.48) -0.94 EHang $35.10 million 18.68 -$25.66 million ($1.15) -33.50

Baudax Bio has higher earnings, but lower revenue than EHang. EHang is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Baudax Bio, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

37.9% of Baudax Bio shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.0% of EHang shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.1% of Baudax Bio shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 58.2% of EHang shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Baudax Bio and EHang’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Baudax Bio N/A N/A N/A EHang -74.67% N/A -116.76%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Baudax Bio and EHang, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Baudax Bio 0 0 4 0 3.00 EHang 0 0 1 0 3.00

Baudax Bio presently has a consensus target price of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 297.55%. Given Baudax Bio’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Baudax Bio is more favorable than EHang.

Summary

Baudax Bio beats EHang on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Baudax Bio Company Profile

Baudax Bio, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products for hospital and other acute care settings. Its lead product candidate is intravenous form of meloxicam, a non-opioid that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the management of moderate to severe pain; and is in the Phase IIIb clinical trials in colorectal surgery and orthopedic surgery patients to assess opioid consumption, pain intensity, and length of hospital stay with associated pharmacoeconomic parameters. The company's early-stage product candidates includes RP1000, an intermediate-acting neuromuscular blocking agent (NMBA) that is in phase I clinical trial; and RP2000, an ultrashort-acting NMBA, which is in pre-clinical trial; and a reversal agent, as well as Dex-IN, a proprietary intranasal formulation of dexmedetomidine. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

EHang Company Profile

Ontrak, Inc. operates as an artificial intelligence powered, virtualized outpatient healthcare treatment company that provides in-person or telehealth intervention services to health plans and other third-party payors. Its Ontrak PRE (Predict-Recommend-Engage) platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages people who aren't getting the care they need. The company's technology-enabled, OnTrak, program is designed to treat health plan members with unaddressed behavioral health conditions that cause or exacerbate chronic medical diseases, such as diabetes, hypertension, coronary artery disease, COPD, and congestive heart failure. The OnTrak integrates evidence-based psychosocial and medical interventions delivered in-person or via telehealth along with care coaching and in-market community care coordinators who address the social and environmental determinants of health. The company was formerly known as Catasys, Inc. and changed its name to Ontrak, Inc. in July 2020. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Baudax Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baudax Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.