Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) Cut to “Neutral” at CIBC

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) was downgraded by research analysts at CIBC from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $3.75 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $2.75. CIBC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 23.36% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on RFP. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Resolute Forest Products from $1.50 to $2.75 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Resolute Forest Products in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Resolute Forest Products from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $3.25 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.19.

Shares of RFP traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.04. The company had a trading volume of 20,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,529. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.41. Resolute Forest Products has a 1-year low of $1.14 and a 1-year high of $6.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 3.21. The company has a market capitalization of $264.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 2.66.

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.05. Resolute Forest Products had a negative net margin of 3.19% and a negative return on equity of 7.47%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC increased its holdings in Resolute Forest Products by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 4,918,768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,198,000 after buying an additional 616,334 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Resolute Forest Products by 4.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,988,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,763,000 after purchasing an additional 129,101 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Resolute Forest Products by 252.2% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 123,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 88,529 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Resolute Forest Products by 4.9% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,332,631 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 62,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Resolute Forest Products by 8.6% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 658,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 51,900 shares during the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Resolute Forest Products

Resolute Forest Products Inc operates in the forest products industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, Newsprint, and Specialty Papers. The Market Pulp segment offers virgin and recycled bleached Kraft used to make a range of consumer products, including tissue, packaging, specialty paper products, diapers, and other absorbent products.

