Research Analysts Set Expectations for Penn Virginia Co.’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:PVAC)

Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) – Seaport Global Securities issued their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Penn Virginia in a report issued on Monday, July 27th. Seaport Global Securities analyst N. Pope expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.22 for the quarter. Seaport Global Securities has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Penn Virginia’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.98 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.04 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $91.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.40 million. Penn Virginia had a return on equity of 23.78% and a net margin of 59.65%.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on PVAC. Zacks Investment Research raised Penn Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. Northland Securities upped their target price on Penn Virginia from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. BidaskClub raised Penn Virginia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Penn Virginia in a report on Friday, July 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Penn Virginia from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

PVAC stock opened at $10.11 on Wednesday. Penn Virginia has a 1 year low of $0.99 and a 1 year high of $37.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.27. The firm has a market cap of $153.19 million, a P/E ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 3.94.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Penn Virginia by 17.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 715,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after acquiring an additional 105,988 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Penn Virginia by 481.8% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 238,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 197,829 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Penn Virginia by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 208,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,313,000 after acquiring an additional 25,869 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Penn Virginia by 208.5% during the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 196,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 132,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Penn Virginia by 170.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 191,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 120,472 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Mangrove Partners Master Fund, sold 597,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.86, for a total transaction of $10,664,759.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. As of December 31, 2018, it had total proved reserves of approximately 123 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 460 gross productive wells, as well as owned approximately 98,200 gross acres of leasehold and royalty interests.

