Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Arbutus Biopharma (ABUS)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ: ABUS) recently:

7/27/2020 – Arbutus Biopharma is now covered by analysts at JMP Securities. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

7/27/2020 – Arbutus Biopharma had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $6.00 to $8.00.

7/24/2020 – Arbutus Biopharma was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.

7/21/2020 – Arbutus Biopharma was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Arbutus Biopharma Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company which is focused on discovering, developing and commercializing a portfolio of drug candidates for chronic hepatitis B infection. The Company’s products include TKM-HBV, Cyclophilin Inhibitor-OCB-030, TLR9 Agonist (CYT-003), Capsid Assembly Inhibitors, Surface Antigen Secretion Inhibitors, STING Agonists, cccDNA Formation Inhibitors, cccDNA Epigenetic Modifiers, TKM-PLK1, GI-NET and ACC, HCC, TKM-Ebola, TKM-Ebola-Guinea, TKM-Marburg, TKM-HTG and TKM-ALDH which are in different clinical trial stage. Arbutus Biopharma Corp, formerly known as Tekmira Pharmaceuticals Corporation, is headquartered in Vancouver, BC. “

7/20/2020 – Arbutus Biopharma was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/13/2020 – Arbutus Biopharma was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

ABUS stock opened at $4.30 on Friday. Arbutus Biopharma Corp has a twelve month low of $0.82 and a twelve month high of $9.02. The firm has a market cap of $278.60 million, a PE ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 2.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.38 and a 200 day moving average of $2.23.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Arbutus Biopharma Corp will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael J. Mcelhaugh sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total value of $100,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,367,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,850,959.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABUS. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Arbutus Biopharma during the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Arbutus Biopharma during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Arbutus Biopharma during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 38.12% of the company’s stock.

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in Canada and the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of AB-506, a capsid inhibitor that has shown improved potency and pharmacokinetics over its first generation capsid inhibitor; and AB-423, which is in pre-clinical studies.

