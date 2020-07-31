Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Weight Watchers International, Inc.’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:WW)

Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) – Analysts at B. Riley boosted their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Weight Watchers International in a report issued on Monday, July 27th. B. Riley analyst K. Anderson now expects that the company will earn $0.65 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.61. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Weight Watchers International’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.69 EPS.

Weight Watchers International (NASDAQ:WW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $400.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.72 million. Weight Watchers International had a net margin of 8.57% and a negative return on equity of 17.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Weight Watchers International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Weight Watchers International from $13.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Weight Watchers International in a research report on Friday, June 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Weight Watchers International from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Weight Watchers International in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.15.

WW opened at $26.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.61. Weight Watchers International has a 52 week low of $9.75 and a 52 week high of $47.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.58.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WW. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Weight Watchers International in the fourth quarter valued at about $21,000,000. New South Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Weight Watchers International by 23.1% in the first quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 922,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,607,000 after buying an additional 173,059 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Weight Watchers International by 14.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 300,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,078,000 after buying an additional 37,313 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Weight Watchers International by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 818,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,281,000 after buying an additional 31,796 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Weight Watchers International by 278.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 38,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 28,114 shares during the last quarter. 81.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Weight Watchers International news, Director Oprah Winfrey sold 170,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.27, for a total value of $4,317,758.55. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,557,387 shares in the company, valued at $140,435,169.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 757,515 shares of company stock worth $20,463,937. 12.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Weight Watchers International, Inc provides weight management services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It provides a range of products and services comprising nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches.

