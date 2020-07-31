Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Mcdonald’s Corp’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:MCD)

Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler lifted their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Mcdonald’s in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now forecasts that the fast-food giant will post earnings per share of $1.69 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.46. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Mcdonald’s’ FY2020 earnings at $5.54 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.18 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.00 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.66 EPS.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The fast-food giant reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.94% and a net margin of 24.78%. The firm’s revenue was down 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $195.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Longbow Research boosted their target price on Mcdonald’s from $197.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Mcdonald’s from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Mcdonald’s from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.00.

NYSE MCD opened at $195.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $145.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $188.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $190.09. Mcdonald’s has a 1-year low of $124.23 and a 1-year high of $221.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.78%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. lifted its position in Mcdonald’s by 16.4% during the first quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 3,054 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 45.6% in the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,081 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,487,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC increased its position in Mcdonald’s by 131.0% in the first quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 12,240 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 6,941 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Mcdonald’s by 4.2% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 368,321 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $67,951,000 after purchasing an additional 14,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in Mcdonald’s by 6.3% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,443,086 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $413,183,000 after purchasing an additional 144,819 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

