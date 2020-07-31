Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Ecolab Inc.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:ECL)

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) – Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ecolab in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.92 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.42. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ecolab’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.15 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.85 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.45 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.00 EPS.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Ecolab had a negative net margin of 6.17% and a positive return on equity of 18.80%. The firm’s revenue was down 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ECL. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $171.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $185.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Gabelli downgraded shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.53.

Ecolab stock opened at $191.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $56.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $192.98. Ecolab has a 1-year low of $124.60 and a 1-year high of $231.36.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.30%.

In related news, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 7,388 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.35, for a total value of $1,450,633.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,743,816. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Laurie M. Marsh sold 12,235 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.20, for a total transaction of $2,596,267.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,373,752.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,023 shares of company stock valued at $10,095,797 in the last quarter. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 45,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,958,000 after purchasing an additional 6,746 shares in the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 2nd quarter valued at about $272,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 23,906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,756,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,280,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.14% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

