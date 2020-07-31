Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Universal Display Co.’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:OLED)

Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer cut their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Universal Display in a report released on Monday, July 27th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Yang now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.42. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Universal Display’s FY2021 earnings at $4.20 EPS.

Get Universal Display alerts:

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.12. Universal Display had a return on equity of 18.85% and a net margin of 33.74%. The business had revenue of $112.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on OLED. Zacks Investment Research raised Universal Display from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen raised Universal Display from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. BidaskClub raised Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Universal Display presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.86.

Shares of NASDAQ OLED opened at $168.26 on Wednesday. Universal Display has a fifty-two week low of $105.11 and a fifty-two week high of $230.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of 54.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.15.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its stake in shares of Universal Display by 1,446.2% in the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal Display in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in shares of Universal Display by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Universal Display in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Universal Display in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.40% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Display

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in flat panel displays and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 21, 2019, it owned or had exclusive and co-exclusive licenses, or had sole license rights with respect to approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

Featured Article: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.