Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Op Bancorp’s Q3 2020 Earnings (OTCMKTS:OPBK)

Op Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Op Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 28th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner expects that the company will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Op Bancorp’s FY2020 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

Op Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $12.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.40 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Op Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:OPBK opened at $6.23 on Friday. Op Bancorp has a 1-year low of $5.54 and a 1-year high of $10.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.65.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Op Bancorp by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 851,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,352,000 after purchasing an additional 85,629 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Op Bancorp by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 757,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,653,000 after buying an additional 14,507 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Op Bancorp by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 516,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,354,000 after buying an additional 2,323 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Op Bancorp by 2.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 4,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Op Bancorp by 15.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 183,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after buying an additional 24,582 shares during the period.

In related news, CFO Christine Yoon Oh purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.00 per share, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Also, Director Brian Choi purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.10 per share, with a total value of $91,500.00. Insiders have bought 50,179 shares of company stock worth $308,537 in the last quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 5th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%.

Op Bancorp

OP Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Open Bank that provides banking products and services in California. It offers demand, checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificate of deposits. The company also provides commercial real estate, small business administration, commercial and industrial business, single-family residential, term, and consumer loans; trade financing products; letters of credit, and SWIFT and export advice; and home mortgage loans.

