RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) Price Target Raised to $220.00 at Morgan Stanley

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $205.00 to $220.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 22.99% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of RenaissanceRe from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $192.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $190.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.57.

Shares of NYSE RNR opened at $178.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. RenaissanceRe has a 52-week low of $113.27 and a 52-week high of $202.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $177.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.48.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $4.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $1.38. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 13.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that RenaissanceRe will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 210 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 4,749 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its position in RenaissanceRe by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 2,352 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in RenaissanceRe by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,607 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including earthquakes, hurricanes, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

