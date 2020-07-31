Realogy Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:RLGY)

Realogy Holdings Corp (NYSE:RLGY) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 1,145 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,280% compared to the average volume of 83 put options.

Shares of NYSE RLGY opened at $8.80 on Friday. Realogy has a 1 year low of $2.09 and a 1 year high of $13.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 2.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.54 and a 200 day moving average of $7.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.30. Realogy had a negative net margin of 8.74% and a positive return on equity of 6.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Realogy will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RLGY. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Realogy by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 3,690 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Realogy by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 85,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 3,291 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Realogy by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 1,994 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Realogy by 211.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,557,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,081,000 after buying an additional 1,057,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new position in Realogy in the fourth quarter worth about $341,000.

RLGY has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Realogy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Realogy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Realogy from $8.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Compass Point raised shares of Realogy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Realogy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

About Realogy

Realogy Holdings Corp. is an integrated provider of residential real estate services in the United States. The Company is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages with some of the recognized brands in the real estate industry, the owner of United States residential real estate brokerage offices, the global provider of outsourced employee relocation services and a provider of title and settlement services.

