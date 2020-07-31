Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) PT Raised to $1,700.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Raymond James from $1,425.00 to $1,700.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.58% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on GOOG. BidaskClub raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,575.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Alphabet from $1,465.00 to $1,445.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,670.80.

NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $60.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1,470.81. The stock had a trading volume of 78,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,418,217. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,472.88 and a 200 day moving average of $1,376.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1,001.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.64, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet has a one year low of $1,013.54 and a one year high of $1,586.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.18 by $1.95. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The firm had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.58 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 42.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 32 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,418.39, for a total value of $45,388.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,119 shares in the company, valued at $1,587,178.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,495.85, for a total value of $89,751.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $993,244.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 212 shares of company stock worth $303,047 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $73,436,000. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6,302.5% in the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 594,344 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $798,166,000 after acquiring an additional 585,061 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $349,424,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,264,225 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $23,563,444,000 after purchasing an additional 295,467 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Alphabet by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,555,880 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,297,617,000 after purchasing an additional 218,823 shares during the last quarter. 32.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

