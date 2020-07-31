Raymond James Raises West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFT) Price Target to C$74.00

West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFT) had its target price upped by Raymond James from C$70.00 to C$74.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for West Fraser Timber’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.96 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.83 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on WFT. TD Securities boosted their price target on West Fraser Timber from C$51.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on West Fraser Timber from C$54.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on West Fraser Timber from C$49.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Monday, June 15th.

Get West Fraser Timber alerts:

TSE:WFT opened at C$66.20 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$50.80 and its 200 day moving average price is C$44.97. West Fraser Timber has a 52-week low of C$21.60 and a 52-week high of C$66.91. The company has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion and a PE ratio of -28.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.75.

West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported C$0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.17) by C$0.59. The company had revenue of C$1.20 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that West Fraser Timber will post 4.0886344 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 6th. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio is presently -33.93%.

About West Fraser Timber

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd. produces and sells lumber, panels, and pulp and paper in western Canada and the southern United States. The company offers spruce-pine-fir and southern yellow pine lumber, as well as newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and energy products. It also provides treated wood, medium density fiberboard panels, laminated veneer lumber panels, and plywood; northern bleached softwood Kraft pulp used to produce various paper products, including printing and writing papers, specialty grades, and various tissue products; and bleached chemical thermo-mechanical pulp that is used to produce coated board grades, printing and writing paper, and paper towel/napkin grades, as well as specialty papers and tissue grades.

Featured Article: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for West Fraser Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Fraser Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.