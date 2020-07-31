Raymond James Increases Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target to $3,500.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from $2,525.00 to $3,500.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 9.91% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $3,675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,750.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3,500.00 price target (up from $3,050.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,109.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN traded up $132.63 on Friday, reaching $3,184.51. 200,575 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,346,699. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Amazon.com has a 1-year low of $1,626.03 and a 1-year high of $3,344.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2,876.47 and a 200-day moving average of $2,308.68. The firm has a market cap of $1,590.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.32.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $8.60. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The company had revenue of $88.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.56 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 20.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 27 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $2,806.80 per share, for a total transaction of $75,783.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,984,407.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total value of $5,124,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,645 shares in the company, valued at $10,820,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.5% in the second quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,580 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,875,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 22.2% in the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 55 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Managed Account Services Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $310,000. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,709,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 817 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. 64.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

