Raymond James & Associates Trims Stock Position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 242,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,725 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $27,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALXN. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 62.8% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $39,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $41,000. Credit Agricole S A increased its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 25.0% during the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 90.0% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 475 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ALXN opened at $104.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.46. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.67 and a 52-week high of $125.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $110.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.81. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 44.83% and a return on equity of 21.96%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 18th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $150.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.35.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

