Raymond James & Associates Trims Stock Holdings in Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL)

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its holdings in Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 639,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 611,353 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Welltower were worth $33,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Welltower during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Welltower during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Welltower during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Welltower by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Welltower by 84.7% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WELL shares. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Welltower from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Mizuho cut their price target on Welltower from $92.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Welltower from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 10th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Welltower to a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Desjardins initiated coverage on Welltower in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Welltower currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.86.

Shares of WELL opened at $54.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.58. Welltower Inc has a one year low of $24.27 and a one year high of $93.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market cap of $22.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11, a P/E/G ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 0.84.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. Welltower had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 24.71%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Welltower Inc will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

