Raymond James & Associates Trims Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Raymond James & Associates lessened its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 170,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,299 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.11% of Synopsys worth $33,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SNPS. FMR LLC increased its position in Synopsys by 1.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 257,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,613,000 after buying an additional 2,914 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Synopsys by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 53,883 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,501,000 after buying an additional 9,007 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Synopsys in the fourth quarter worth about $120,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Synopsys by 158.3% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 386,255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,766,000 after buying an additional 236,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Synopsys in the fourth quarter worth about $214,904,000. Institutional investors own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

SNPS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. BidaskClub lowered Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Synopsys from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Synopsys from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Synopsys from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.50.

In other news, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 5,582 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.01, for a total value of $948,995.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 197,578 shares in the company, valued at $33,590,235.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Chrysostomos L. Nikias sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.68, for a total value of $101,808.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,562 shares in the company, valued at $3,998,000.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 114,755 shares of company stock worth $20,153,822. Company insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $199.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.63, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.18. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.90 and a 1 year high of $204.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $192.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.23. Synopsys had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 13.96%. The firm had revenue of $861.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $836.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, June 19th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 1.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

