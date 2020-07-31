Raymond James & Associates Sells 27,461 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Raymond James & Associates reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 262,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,461 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $28,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Square LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of VBR opened at $111.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.83. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $73.32 and a 52-week high of $139.41.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Recommended Story: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.