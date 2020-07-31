Raymond James & Associates Reduces Stock Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Raymond James & Associates cut its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 23.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 255,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 79,653 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.07% of Analog Devices worth $31,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ADI. MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 109.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 183.8% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Watson Rebecca purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 85.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $93.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.68.

In other Analog Devices news, Director James Champy sold 2,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.61, for a total transaction of $244,829.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,410,468.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Edward H. Frank sold 8,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $959,533.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,242,880.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,325 shares of company stock valued at $1,661,769. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

ADI opened at $116.30 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $119.13 and a 200-day moving average of $110.56. The company has a market capitalization of $43.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.77, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.35. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.07 and a 1-year high of $127.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

