Raymond James & Associates Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Raymond James & Associates lowered its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 27.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,130 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $29,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 28.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,568,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,689,000 after buying an additional 1,905,510 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,878,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,579,000 after acquiring an additional 392,075 shares in the last quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 80.3% in the second quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 5,040,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245,000 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $451,719,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,418,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,347,000 after acquiring an additional 11,464 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWB opened at $180.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $174.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.87. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $120.20 and a fifty-two week high of $188.47.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.