Raymond James & Associates Purchases 55,461 Shares of Unilever NV (NYSE:UN)

Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) by 11.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 542,392 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,461 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Unilever were worth $28,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Silver Lake Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Unilever by 1.1% during the second quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 49,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,617,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 2.7% in the second quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 2,647,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,025,000 after purchasing an additional 70,251 shares during the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 0.5% in the second quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 55,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,961,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 14.6% in the second quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 5,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 17.8% in the second quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 15,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382 shares during the last quarter. 8.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UN opened at $60.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Unilever NV has a 1-year low of $42.00 and a 1-year high of $63.62.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a $0.4694 dividend. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.84%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on UN. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Monday, July 6th. Barclays upgraded shares of Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. UBS Group lowered shares of Unilever from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Unilever from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.50.

About Unilever

Unilever N.V. operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products. This segment markets its products under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

