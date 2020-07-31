Raymond James & Associates Increases Position in Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 230,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,105 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.14% of Nasdaq worth $27,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Nasdaq by 0.9% during the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Nasdaq by 2.5% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its position in Nasdaq by 3.2% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in Nasdaq by 1.5% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 6,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 0.7% in the first quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 74.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NDAQ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Nasdaq from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nasdaq currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.09.

Nasdaq stock opened at $129.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $122.40 and its 200-day moving average is $111.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.11. Nasdaq Inc has a 1 year low of $71.66 and a 1 year high of $135.51. The company has a market cap of $21.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.40, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.74.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09. Nasdaq had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 16.89%. The business had revenue of $699.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nasdaq Inc will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.20%.

In related news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.42, for a total value of $355,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Lars Ottersgard sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.82, for a total transaction of $419,370.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,026 shares of company stock worth $1,194,112. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq, Inc provides trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services worldwide. The company's Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services.

