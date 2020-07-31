Raymond James & Associates Increases Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,111 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,740 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.11% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $32,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Middleton & Co Inc MA increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 34,689 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,627,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,365 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter valued at $253,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,989.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,698 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter valued at $292,000. 81.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $480.52 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $427.20 and a 200 day moving average of $392.74. The company has a market capitalization of $33.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.55, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.07. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a 1-year low of $251.51 and a 1-year high of $487.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.35, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The specialty retailer reported $7.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.56 by $3.54. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 690.80% and a net margin of 14.45%. O’Reilly Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 16.76 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective (up previously from $350.00) on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Nomura lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $372.00 to $390.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $437.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Nomura Instinet lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $372.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $436.42.

In related news, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.82, for a total transaction of $4,458,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,817,976.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory D. Johnson sold 3,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.30, for a total value of $1,350,612.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,095,920.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,213 shares of company stock worth $10,866,177 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

