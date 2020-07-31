Raymond James & Associates Has $36.98 Million Position in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 119.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 379,275 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 206,507 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.20% of Garmin worth $36,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Radnor Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Garmin by 0.5% during the second quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 26,200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,545,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Jackson Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Garmin by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,430 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Garmin by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,661 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in Garmin by 62.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 7,839 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 3,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in Garmin by 102.4% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,721 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after buying an additional 8,967 shares during the last quarter. 46.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Garmin alerts:

GRMN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Garmin from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Garmin from $85.00 to $76.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Cfra lowered their price target on Garmin from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Garmin in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Garmin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.57.

Shares of NASDAQ GRMN opened at $100.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Garmin Ltd. has a 12 month low of $61.04 and a 12 month high of $105.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $97.07 and a 200-day moving average of $89.15. The company has a market capitalization of $18.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.99.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $870.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.68 million. Garmin had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 24.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. Analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.83%.

In related news, EVP Patrick Desbois sold 3,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.95, for a total value of $362,519.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew Munn sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.84, for a total value of $121,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,038 shares of company stock valued at $1,954,454 over the last 90 days. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.