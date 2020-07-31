Raymond James & Associates Has $36.15 Million Stock Position in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL)

Raymond James & Associates lowered its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) by 15.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 578,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 104,902 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $36,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in Xcel Energy by 64.8% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 79,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,784,000 after purchasing an additional 31,204 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in Xcel Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $16,220,000. AXA increased its holdings in Xcel Energy by 110.2% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 22,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 187.7% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,040,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,731,000 after buying an additional 678,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $215,000. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Shares of XEL opened at $69.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.83 and a 200 day moving average of $64.37. Xcel Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $46.58 and a 12 month high of $72.14.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th.

In other Xcel Energy news, CEO Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 104,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.84, for a total value of $6,899,768.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 461,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,387,201.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on XEL. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Xcel Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Mizuho upped their price target on Xcel Energy from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Xcel Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Xcel Energy from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Xcel Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.36.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

Read More: Support Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL).

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.