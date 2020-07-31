Raymond James & Associates Has $31.80 Million Stock Holdings in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC)

Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 720,259 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,143 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.24% of Western Digital worth $31,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Western Digital by 54.9% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 3,055,833 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $134,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082,458 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the fourth quarter worth $192,645,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Western Digital by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,724,926 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $172,952,000 after purchasing an additional 594,183 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Western Digital by 4.2% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,366,357 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $98,748,000 after purchasing an additional 95,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Western Digital by 1.2% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,936,593 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $80,596,000 after purchasing an additional 23,237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Western Digital news, EVP Lori S. Sundberg sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.66, for a total transaction of $59,358.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,023,742.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Western Digital stock opened at $42.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion, a PE ratio of 38.92 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.03 and its 200 day moving average is $49.13. Western Digital Corp has a 1 year low of $27.40 and a 1 year high of $72.00.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The data storage provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 3.70% and a positive return on equity of 3.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Western Digital Corp will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WDC. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Western Digital from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Western Digital from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Monday, June 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Cfra cut their price target on shares of Western Digital from $80.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.08.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

