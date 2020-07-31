Raymond James & Associates Has $31.74 Million Stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 170.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 364,978 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 230,257 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $31,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 182.9% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 15,114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 9,772 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 374.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 394 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Genuine Parts in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 246.9% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 496 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 135.5% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 391 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. S&P Equity Research cut their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Cfra cut their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $107.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.14.

Genuine Parts stock opened at $90.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.73. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $49.68 and a 1-year high of $108.58.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The specialty retailer reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.39. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 21.54%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

