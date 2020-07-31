Raymond James & Associates Has $31.53 Million Stock Position in AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 312,897 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,102 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.15% of AmerisourceBergen worth $31,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the first quarter worth $1,620,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 65.0% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 64,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,483,000 after purchasing an additional 25,348 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 5.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 311,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,405,000 after purchasing an additional 16,899 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 6.4% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 28,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 15.5% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 164,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,566,000 after purchasing an additional 22,142 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

ABC stock opened at $102.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $100.16 and its 200-day moving average is $91.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.63. AmerisourceBergen Corp. has a 1 year low of $72.06 and a 1 year high of $105.08.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $47.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.90 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.85% and a return on equity of 48.85%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Corp. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, EVP Gina Clark sold 3,097 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.38, for a total value of $320,167.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,659,145.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 19,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.59, for a total transaction of $2,002,143.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,298,195.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,102 shares of company stock worth $7,850,280 in the last 90 days. 28.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on AmerisourceBergen in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $108.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AmerisourceBergen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.30.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

