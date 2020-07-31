Raymond James & Associates Has $31.52 Million Stock Position in Spotify (NYSE:SPOT)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) by 25.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 122,085 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,743 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Spotify were worth $31,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Spotify by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Spotify by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 28,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,467,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Spotify by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,275,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Spotify by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Spotify in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,524,000. 54.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SPOT stock opened at $261.79 on Friday. Spotify has a fifty-two week low of $109.18 and a fifty-two week high of $299.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $250.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.10.

Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($1.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($1.43). The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Spotify had a negative return on equity of 15.70% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. Spotify’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.42) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Spotify will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SPOT shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of Spotify from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Spotify from $205.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spotify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Spotify from $144.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Spotify in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spotify has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $228.74.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides music streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers commercial-free music services to subscribers comprising unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog.

