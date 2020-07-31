Raymond James & Associates Has $30.41 Million Position in TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF)

Raymond James & Associates reduced its stake in TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,033,662 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 90,384 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.68% of TCF Financial worth $30,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TCF Financial by 1.7% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 23,872 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of TCF Financial by 1.7% in the first quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,533 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of TCF Financial by 39.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of TCF Financial by 4.4% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 18,320 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of TCF Financial by 0.7% in the first quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 121,210 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,747,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

Get TCF Financial alerts:

In related news, Director Ronald A. Klein sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.36, for a total value of $242,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:TCF opened at $27.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30. TCF Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.96 and a fifty-two week high of $47.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $511.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.75 million. TCF Financial had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 20.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. Research analysts predict that TCF Financial Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. TCF Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.68%.

TCF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of TCF Financial from $27.50 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America raised shares of TCF Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 8th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of TCF Financial from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of TCF Financial from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of TCF Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.67.

TCF Financial Company Profile

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for TCF Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCF Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.