Raymond James & Associates Has $29.29 Million Stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 23.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 232,077 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 71,871 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.20% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $29,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 517 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 554 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 3,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 85.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BR opened at $133.89 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $126.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.90 and a 52-week high of $134.30. The company has a market cap of $15.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.72 and a beta of 0.88.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.03). Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 46.99%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.35%.

In related news, SVP Robert Schifellite sold 10,000 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.14, for a total transaction of $1,191,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,248,297.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Julie R. Taylor sold 3,203 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $416,390.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,853,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 158,054 shares of company stock valued at $19,209,467 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

BR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Monday. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Monday, May 25th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.20.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

