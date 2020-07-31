Raymond James & Associates Has $28.72 Million Stock Position in Cannae Holdings Inc (NYSE:CNNE)

Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Cannae Holdings Inc (NYSE:CNNE) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 698,681 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,450 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Cannae were worth $28,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Cannae by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 74,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,764,000 after acquiring an additional 2,078 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Cannae by 412.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 135,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,524,000 after purchasing an additional 108,698 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cannae in the 4th quarter valued at $33,340,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cannae by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 568,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,052,000 after purchasing an additional 55,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Cannae by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 47,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 3,871 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Michael L. Gravelle acquired 6,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.50 per share, for a total transaction of $250,012.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 156,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,863,650. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank P. Willey acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.50 per share, with a total value of $562,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 413,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,518,887.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 48,334 shares of company stock valued at $1,812,525. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CNNE opened at $38.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.22. Cannae Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $20.51 and a 1-year high of $44.87. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.75.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $8.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $8.12. The firm had revenue of $173.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.20 million. Cannae had a net margin of 73.28% and a return on equity of 49.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cannae Holdings Inc will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cannae from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Cannae from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Cannae from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

Cannae Profile

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

