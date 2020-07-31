Raymond James & Associates Has $28.57 Million Stock Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 37,055 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.06% of Moody’s worth $28,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MCO. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in Moody’s by 74.2% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,504,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $242,631,000 after purchasing an additional 640,984 shares in the last quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC grew its stake in Moody’s by 32.6% in the first quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 2,149,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $454,662,000 after purchasing an additional 528,500 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Moody’s by 2.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,203,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,369,626,000 after purchasing an additional 286,170 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Moody’s by 92.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 535,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $113,177,000 after purchasing an additional 257,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI grew its stake in Moody’s by 198.5% in the first quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 371,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,567,000 after purchasing an additional 247,036 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Moody's alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price target on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Moody’s from $261.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Moody’s from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Moody’s in a research note on Monday, May 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.00.

In related news, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.22, for a total transaction of $506,440.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,923,171.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.64, for a total value of $1,842,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 242,131 shares in the company, valued at $59,477,058.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 60,727 shares of company stock valued at $16,235,465. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Moody’s stock opened at $283.77 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $281.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $254.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.47. The stock has a market cap of $54.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.19. Moody’s Co. has a 12 month low of $164.19 and a 12 month high of $296.66.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.55. Moody’s had a return on equity of 235.22% and a net margin of 30.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Profile

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

See Also: Call Option Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.