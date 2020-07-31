Raymond James & Associates Has $28.08 Million Holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV)

Raymond James & Associates lessened its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,725 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF were worth $28,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 440.0% during the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 2,740.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period.

BATS:IGV opened at $292.97 on Friday. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.69 and a fifty-two week high of $183.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $284.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $250.82.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

