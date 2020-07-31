Raymond James & Associates Has $27.63 Million Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 396,215 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,673 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.05% of CSX worth $27,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in CSX by 6.8% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 60,681,919 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,477,077,000 after buying an additional 3,886,502 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 26.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,891,017 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,197,057,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400,639 shares in the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 3.6% during the first quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 12,605,691 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $722,306,000 after purchasing an additional 443,169 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 13.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,252,680 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $415,580,000 after purchasing an additional 885,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 1.3% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,814,330 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $333,488,000 after purchasing an additional 73,345 shares in the last quarter. 72.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CSX alerts:

In related news, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.79, for a total transaction of $1,455,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,240,163.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John J. Zillmer sold 20,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.13, for a total value of $1,478,665.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 152,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,002,638.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CSX opened at $70.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.47. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $46.81 and a twelve month high of $80.62.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 24.24% and a net margin of 26.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 24.94%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CSX. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on CSX from $88.00 to $72.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Cowen reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CSX in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Argus lifted their target price on CSX from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of CSX in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. CSX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.45.

CSX Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

Recommended Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.