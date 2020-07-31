Raymond James & Associates Has $27.22 Million Stock Position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 10.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,258,946 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 145,389 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.31% of The Western Union worth $27,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in The Western Union by 198.2% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,646 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in The Western Union during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in The Western Union during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in The Western Union by 478.7% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,301 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 4,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in The Western Union by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,952 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Western Union from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. cut shares of The Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Bank of America cut shares of The Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of The Western Union from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of The Western Union from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

Shares of NYSE:WU opened at $24.23 on Friday. The Western Union Company has a 12 month low of $17.39 and a 12 month high of $28.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.19. The firm has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.89.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. The Western Union had a net margin of 20.64% and a negative return on equity of 1,692.22%. The company’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Western Union Company will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.02%.

In other news, insider Jacqueline D. Molnar sold 2,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total value of $70,096.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 65,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,560,169.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Western Union Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

