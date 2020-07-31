Raymond James & Associates Grows Position in Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS)

Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) by 18.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 297,559 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,211 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.21% of Leidos worth $27,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Leidos by 5.2% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,186 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 0.3% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 45,748 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,193,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 10.3% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,603 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 74.1% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 383 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 1.3% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 12,895 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Leidos alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LDOS shares. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Leidos from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Leidos from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Leidos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Leidos has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.31.

NYSE:LDOS opened at $92.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $13.06 billion, a PE ratio of 22.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.13. Leidos Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $68.00 and a 1-year high of $125.84.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.04). Leidos had a return on equity of 22.56% and a net margin of 5.20%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Leidos Holdings Inc will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 2,801 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.23, for a total value of $283,545.23. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,573,266.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary Stephen May sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.27, for a total transaction of $61,362.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $983,121.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Featured Story: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.