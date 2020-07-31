Raymond James & Associates Decreases Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Raymond James & Associates cut its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 12.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 233,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,898 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.14% of McKesson worth $35,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MCK. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 553.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 22,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 18,885 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in McKesson by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 724,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,159,000 after buying an additional 28,912 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in McKesson in the 2nd quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in McKesson by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 2,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

MCK has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of McKesson from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $184.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of McKesson in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. TheStreet raised shares of McKesson from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $163.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.93.

Shares of NYSE:MCK opened at $153.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.70. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $112.60 and a one year high of $172.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.99.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.10 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $58.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.60 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 41.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 14.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a positive change from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.97%.

In related news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 5,488 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $878,080.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,823,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 2,358 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.91, for a total transaction of $344,055.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,165 shares in the company, valued at $607,715.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $1,394,429. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

