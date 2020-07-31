Raymond James & Associates Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 375,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,435 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.24% of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF worth $27,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. MAI Capital Management purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the second quarter worth $208,000. Madrona Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 451,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,275,000 after buying an additional 12,781 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 80.3% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after buying an additional 10,676 shares during the period. Norris Perne & French LLP MI raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 4,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, Sharkey Howes & Javer bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the second quarter valued at $576,000.

Shares of ACWI opened at $77.90 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.39. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1 year low of $53.31 and a 1 year high of $81.75.

