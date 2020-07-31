Raymond James & Associates Buys 52,104 Shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD)

Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 636,917 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,104 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Anheuser Busch Inbev were worth $31,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BUD. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 273.4% in the 1st quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC now owns 652 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 342.9% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 722 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BUD opened at $58.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $114.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41 and a beta of 1.32. Anheuser Busch Inbev NV has a 12 month low of $32.58 and a 12 month high of $102.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.76.

Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.88 billion. Anheuser Busch Inbev had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 6.51%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Anheuser Busch Inbev NV will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th were paid a $0.551 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 9th. Anheuser Busch Inbev’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.59%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. HSBC raised shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a report on Friday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Cfra reduced their target price on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.33.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, including Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Castle, Castle Lite, Hoegaarden, and Leffe; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Michelob Ultra, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol.

