Raymond James & Associates Buys 3,366 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,366 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.30% of FactSet Research Systems worth $37,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,584,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,195,177,000 after purchasing an additional 81,632 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 27.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,581,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $412,207,000 after purchasing an additional 336,464 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 570,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $148,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.6% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 461,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $120,234,000 after purchasing an additional 7,338 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $79,136,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FDS. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $251.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson lifted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $260.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Northcoast Research lowered FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $237.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $273.15.

FDS stock opened at $345.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $195.22 and a twelve month high of $358.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $330.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $290.82. The company has a market cap of $13.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.79.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The business services provider reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.42. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 57.06% and a net margin of 25.45%. The company had revenue of $374.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 10.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 1,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.22, for a total value of $545,241.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,198,051.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott A. Billeadeau sold 2,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.16, for a total value of $784,088.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $987,938.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,776 shares of company stock valued at $3,580,803 over the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

