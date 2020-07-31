Raymond James & Associates Buys 23,808 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 228,463 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,808 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.42% of Snap-on worth $31,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Snap-on during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Capital Square LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap-on in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap-on in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Snap-on in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Snap-on by 183.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. 92.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snap-on stock opened at $145.30 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.47. The company has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.37. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52-week low of $90.72 and a 52-week high of $172.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

In related news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 28,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.05, for a total transaction of $3,866,211.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SNA shares. ValuEngine raised Snap-on from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Snap-on from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Snap-on presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.00.

Snap-on Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial and Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, and Repair Systems & Information Group segments. The company offers hand tools, including wrenches, sockets, ratchet wrenches, pliers, screwdrivers, punches and chisels, saws and cutting tools, pruning tools, torque measuring instruments, and other products; power tools, such as cordless, pneumatic, hydraulic, and corded tools; and tool storage products comprising tool chests, roll cabinets, and other products.

