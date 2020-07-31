Raymond James & Associates Buys 114,404 Shares of Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 33.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 455,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,404 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $27,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MXIM. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 491.5% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. 89.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Maxim Integrated Products news, SVP Bryan Preeshl sold 1,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total transaction of $63,206.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $162,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 137,446 shares of company stock worth $8,907,136 over the last three months. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Maxim Integrated Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Maxim Integrated Products from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Maxim Integrated Products from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $55.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Maxim Integrated Products currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.24.

Shares of MXIM stock opened at $69.01 on Friday. Maxim Integrated Products Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.93 and a 12-month high of $73.52. The company has a current ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 5.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.31.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 36.29% and a net margin of 29.88%. The company had revenue of $545.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Maxim Integrated Products Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 26th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%.

Maxim Integrated Products Company Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

