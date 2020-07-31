Raymond James & Associates Boosts Stock Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 25.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 671,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 134,213 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $32,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,558,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $732,991,000 after acquiring an additional 407,389 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,115,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $479,909,000 after buying an additional 378,804 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 79.7% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,097,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $343,313,000 after purchasing an additional 4,478,558 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,688,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $193,424,000 after purchasing an additional 529,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eminence Capital LP increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 169.5% during the first quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 4,589,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,053,000 after buying an additional 2,887,037 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock opened at $48.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market cap of $79.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.51. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $27.20 and a fifty-two week high of $57.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.24.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $13.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.39 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 17.78%. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MS shares. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Sunday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price (up previously from $46.00) on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Friday, July 17th. TheStreet upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.05.

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Keishi Hotsuki sold 19,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $988,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 243,666 shares in the company, valued at $12,670,632. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James P. Gorman sold 150,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.39, for a total value of $7,858,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,143,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,927,506.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 197,846 shares of company stock valued at $10,362,646. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

